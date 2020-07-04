Grantchester season 5 episode 4 spoilers: A story of … aliens?







Grantchester season 5 episode 4 is slated to air tomorrow night, and could this very well be the strangest episode that we’ve had a chance to see so far? It certainly feels that way.

In the video below, you can get a good sense as to what’s coming — at least in terms of the basics of the case. You’ve got a streaker, claims of aliens, and also (to the surprise of no one) drug use mixed in here. We don’t actually think that a British drama series is going to be getting itself mixed up with the paranormal, but there could be a few fun moments of paranoia mixed in here. As with all mysteries, there should prove to be quite the explanation here … but we’re not going to lie and pretend as though this is anything other than one of the most entertaining stories we’re going to have a chance to see this year.

So what do you have coming beyond just that? Think in terms of some exciting stuff romantically for Will. We know already that Grantchester is great at cultivating these sort of stories about love, difficulties, and sometimes loss. They manage to rip your heart right out of your chest sometimes! We don’t quite want that to happen here, but this show is more than happy to embrace relationship angst when the moment does call for it.

To think, though, we’re already at the halfway point of the season! Everything that we are seeing at the moment is likely going to build the rest of the way … at least in terms of the personal plots. The case-of-the-week story will more than likely be tied up, but there are some remnants that you should be left to think about and ponder for quite some time still.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information in regards to Grantchester and the future now

What do you want to see when it comes to Grantchester season 5 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the show. (Photo: PBS.)

An alien invasion in #GrantchesterPBS? Tune in to an all-new episode this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/Ru4nKF0Trt — MASTERPIECE | PBS (@masterpiecepbs) July 2, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







