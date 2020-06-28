Grantchester season 5 episode 4 spoilers (PBS): All about hallucinations







Next time on Grantchester season 5 episode 4, we’re going to be sending all of our sympathies in the direction of Will and Geordie. We’ve seen them take on some very-unusual cases before and yet, this one could very well take the cake. There may not be an altogether easy solution as to how to solve this case. How can you find clues in a world that you don’t fully understand? The deeper that these two get into the investigation, the harder it may be for them to find answers in the end.

Interested in some other details now? Below, CarterMatt has the full Grantchester season 5 episode 4 synopsis with some additional news:

A streaker is found dead, sparking an unusual case for Will and Geordie that draws them into the world of experimental psychotherapy and hallucinogens.

We’ll admit that we’re not more familiar at all with the things described here, so we cannot even begin to speculate about how these two are going to be dealing with it. That is a part of the fun here, right? You want to be able to raise questions as to where things are going to go.

In the end, Grantchester is always going to be a mystery show fronted by great characters. If there is a great case at the core of almost any episode, we have confidence that we’ll be satisfied with the end result. In the case of this one, though, we just hope that the writers remembers that it can’t all be crazy. There does need to be a little bit of normalcy coursing through a lot of this since otherwise, you’re going to find yourself spiraling out near the end of it, wondering what it is you’re meant to take away.

Another good thing about this show? Even if you don’t like one case, rest assured that there is another good one right around the corner.

