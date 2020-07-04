CNN’s The Fourth in America start time: Who is performing?







Just in case you want a good four hours worth of primetime programming tonight, CNN has you covered.

Starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, the network is going to be broadcasting a special entitled The Fourth in America. It’s one that is hosted by Don Lemon in New York and Dana Bash in DC — it’s not your typical special because of the global health crisis, but it will have footage, celebrations, and performances from all over the country. It’s meant to be an entertainment and news special for a socially-distanced world.

So who is going to be performing? Per the network, here is just a small sample: Jewel, Barry Manilow, Martina McBride, Kenny Loggins, Andy Grammer, Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana, CeCe Winans, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, The O’Jays, Don McLean, Jesse Colin Young and Little Kids Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Burt Bacharach & Musicians from the Berklee College of Music, Harlem Gospel Choir, the original Broadway cast of Girl From the North Country, inspired by the legendary songs of Bob Dylan and the cast of Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations. What you’ve got here is a real assembly of music from all different genres and all walks of life.

If there was ever a year where 4th of July specials were needed, this is it. We know a lot of people out there are struggling with having to spend so much of the holiday indoors or separated from their family. We get it. This is tough! It’s hard to be so separate from loved ones and to see some traditions go out the window. At least specials like this and Macy’s Fourth of July Spectacular are a way to enjoy the holiday while also staying safe and protecting those around you. If we can all do that, there will be a way to have many more happy, health Fourth of July celebrations in the future.

If you do want to read more about the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, you can do that over at the link here.

What are you planning to watch tonight on the Fourth of July?

