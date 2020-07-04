Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular 2020 start time, performers







Even though this is far from your typical Fourth of July, there are some traditions that are going to be present. That includes Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. This is an annual tradition airing on NBC (starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern), and it seems like the network has found a way to make things work even during this difficult time.

So how did the producers of the show make things work in a socially-distanced environment? Per a press release, here is what the network had to say:

To allow New Yorkers to experience the fireworks without creating crowds, the annual Independence Day spectacle was reimagined as a series of neighborhood shows. Beginning June 29 and culminating on July 4, the displays will launch unannounced on select evenings at one or two land- or water-based locations across New York City. Each brief but powerful five-minute display will showcase Macy’s signature pyrotechnic design and scale. Firing thousands of dazzling shells per minute, with heights reaching up to 1,000 feet at select locations, this year’s showcase will give millions of New Yorkers across the city spectacular views from the comfort of their homes and neighborhoods.

As for the on-air personalities that you are going to see on the show, Craig Melvin and Dylan Drever will serve as co-hosts while Black Eyed Peas, The Killers, Lady A, John Legend, Tim McGraw and Brad Paisley are all set to perform before the fireworks begin.

Ultimately, we do think that the Macy’s special is a good alternative to fireworks this year for everyone who wants to stay home and stay safe, which is certainly the biggest recommendation that we can offer everyone. (The next one? Leave the fireworks to the experts who know how to handle them — we’ve heard enough random fireworks over the past couple of weeks in order to last a lifetime.)

For those who miss the initial special, an encore presentation in a condensed format is going to air on NBC starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern.

