Greenleaf season 5 spoilers: More scoop on Noah’s journey







As we move forward on Greenleaf through the remainder of season 5, it doesn’t appear as though Noah is going anywhere. He’s had quite a role in the story so far, and we don’t get a sense that this is going to change.

For a little bit more on that subject, why not take a look at the video below? In it, you can see actor Benjamin Patterson talk a little bit more about the journey of Noah on the show to date, including what some of his goals and plans are now for the future. Is there really a way that he can be a more active presence? Can he make up for a lot of time that is lost? The big challenge we think he faces with Grace is the suddenness of everything — he’s almost trying to throw himself in to the deep end, and that is not something that often works. There may be appreciation for his sudden dedication, but also fears as to whether or not it is going to last.

We imagine that there will be a good bit more story for Noah and Grace coming up — but we’re also very curious as to where AJ stands in all of this. The character looks to be important on Tuesday’s episode, and maybe this will be a chance to learn further as to where he stands and whatever secrets that he’s holding. Why has he been so secretive when it comes to the rest of his family?

"Family means a lot to Noah." We chatted with @Benjustcreates on Noah's journey and what we can expect this season. #Greenleaf pic.twitter.com/3H9KExwszM — Greenleaf OWN (@GreenleafOWN) July 2, 2020

