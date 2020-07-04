In the Dark season 2 finale promo: Who is in the most danger?







As we look ahead to the In the Dark season 2 finale on The CW, there are a lot of things to wonder about. Take, for example, who is the character that Murphy should be the most concerned about? Also, what are some of the ramifications on the other side of the Nia storyline? Is Dean very well the worst?

In the end, we do think that Rich Sommer’s character is the person who needs to be focused on the most entering the finale … at least in terms of the person who could shake things up the most. It’s possible he could die based on where he is right now — and what he may have the rest of the team doing. Also, Sommer’s the sort of performer who could easily jump from doing this show to something else; he is the most established actor in the cast by a fairly wide margin.

Even if Dean doesn’t die, there’s a chance that something else happens to him of consequence. Or, season 2 could just set the stage for some sort of larger battle in season 3. We have a feeling that the writers are planning to deliver some sort of epic cliffhanger here to leave us guessing and wondering precisely how everything is going to progress. In both the promo below and the official synopsis (read here), The CW is being very much vague. We have to think that there is a very specific reason for that at the moment.

At least we know entering the finale that there is going to be a season 3 … right? We know that there aren’t too many reasons for comfort entering this episode, based on where everyone is in the story. We have to take them just about wherever we can, all things considered.

