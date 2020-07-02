In the Dark season 2 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Shocking consequences







Next week on The CW, In the Dark season 2 episode 13 is going to arrive … and it’s fair to say that the stakes are higher than ever. This is the season finale, and a chance to see the (temporary) end of Murphy’s journey. If the show plays all of this correctly, we have to imagine that the world of these characters will never quite be the same.

Will there be a cliffhanger at the end of all of this? We have to believe it’s possible. The writers probably wanted to leave some things open, and they may have known at the time that they were putting this together that there could be more stories coming up before long.

Below, CarterMatt has the full In the Dark season 2 episode 13 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

SEASON FINALE – In the shocking season finale, betrayal runs deep, and the consequences are devastating. Starring Perry Mattfeld, Brooke Markham, Morgan Krantz, Keston John, Casey Deidrick and Theodore Bhat. Corinne Kingsbury directed the episode written by Yael Zinkow (#213). Original airdate 7/9/2020.

The show isn’t exactly giving a lot away, now are they? This can’t be much of a surprise to anyone out there, given the fact that there are SO many open threads and they don’t want to give anything away. We’re just hoping that there will be at least a few big surprises sprinkled in from start to finish. Betrayal can come in many different forms, and it could mean that season 3 starts off with at least a few characters in a desperate place. No matter what the end of this season is, you’ll probably be left to think about it for a long time — we don’t expect season 3 until at least spring 2021, if not later.

