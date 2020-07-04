A Capitol Fourth 2020 start time, lineup of performers







A Capitol Fourth is a program that is put on every year in honor of Independence Day … though this time around, it’s going to look different.

What is there to know about the special this time around? Let’s go ahead and present you with everything that you need to know! First of all, this year’s special on PBS (starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time) is going to combine some new, remote performances and then also highlights from the past 40 years of the show. Everything is being done per health and safety guidelines, so there are no health concerns when it comes to putting on the event. John Stamos and Vanessa Williams are slated to be the hosts of the proceedings this time around, and the broadcast is going to feature some sort of tribute to first responders and everyone out there who has been fighting in order to keep all of us safe.

As for who you’re going to see perform on the show itself, just be sure to check out the list below via PBS:

The 40th anniversary edition of A Capitol Fourthwill feature performances by: Grammy Award-winning legend Patti LaBelle; Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty; world-renowned four-time Grammy Award-winning soprano superstar Renée Fleming; legendary Motown stars The Temptations celebrating their 60th anniversary; country music star and Grammy-nominated member of the Grand Ole Opry Trace Adkins; multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer; five-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel vocalist extraordinaire Yolanda Adams; hard-rocking multi-platinum country music singer/songwriter Brantley Gilbert; platinum-selling country music star Lauren Alaina; Tony Award-winning Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell; Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kelli O’Hara and Broadway and television star Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In the Heights); with members of the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly. To mark the program’s 40th anniversary, the broadcast will also feature highlights of iconic performances from previous concerts.

If you’re looking for a way to celebrate July 4 from the comfort of your own home, isn’t this one of the better ways to do it? We like to think so, alongside Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. Remember to stay safe this year — not just for yourself, but for everyone around you.

