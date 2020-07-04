Snowfall season 4: While we wait, could we get a season 5 renewal?







If you’ve been following the site over the past couple of weeks, you’re probably aware of this already — Snowfall season 4 isn’t coming for a long while still. We don’t have any verification as to a premiere date, but filming was at least able to start before the health crisis hit the United States hard.

So while we wait, why not look more towards the future? We do think that there is a case to be made for giving the show a season 5 renewal early — starting with the fact that it would give the writers more time to prepare for the future!

At the moment, think of things this way — the scripts for Snowfall season 4 are more than likely all in the can already. That’s something that the writers can work on from afar, and a renewal would allow them to get a jump on what’s next. Also, it would allow a lot of devoted fans to have an opportunity to be excited about something during the hiatus. Think of it this way — there’s probably not going to be a trailer or a promo at any point in the next couple of months. You might as well give us something to be psyched about for the time being. We don’t think FX is planning to end the show anytime soon, so why not go ahead and give us a generous slice of good news now?

Given that Snowfall was renewed for a season 4 last August, we don’t think the timeline here is necessarily unreasonable. Yet, we do submit that this is probably a pipe dream. There’s no real incentive for the network to do this unless they just want to do something nice for the fans. So long as productions can’t happen for the vast majority of shows out there, nobody is going to be in a hurry to make announcements.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Snowfall right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to a Snowfall season 4?

Do you think that a season 5 is possible, and for it to be announced early? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







