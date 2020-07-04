Outlander season 7: The biggest case for renewal news in 2020







We don’t think we have to tell you that there is a supreme demand for an Outlander season 7 renewal to happen at some point soon. Why wouldn’t we want that? It means more of something we love, and we know that the story of the Fraser family is great escapism during dark times like these.

Yet, we don’t want to make this article into one where there simple thesis is “give us a season 7 because we want it.” That goes without saying. Instead, we want to make this piece more into one explaining why it is beneficial for the show to have renewal news this year. In the end, a lot of that comes down to the writers and producers having the benefit of planning ahead — and that’s on a couple of different fronts.

1. Preparing for the end of season 6 – Obviously, you want to know if you’re the writers if season 6 is going to be the last, and the best thing that you can do is hope for the best and come up with an ending that still sets up a season 7. Yet, maybe you also need to come up with a hypothetical just-in-case ending in the event this is the final season. Having a renewal will mean that they don’t have to worry about what-if scenarios and that could be very beneficial for the show itself.

If not a renewal, just give the creative team a sense that they will probably be back!

2. Looking ahead to season 7 – There’s a lot of prep that goes into each season, whether it be the writers checking out the source material or getting some of the scripts together far in advance. The more time you give the creative team, the better off each season will be. A lot of planning is almost always a good thing.

As we’ve mentioned before, Outlander season 6 will hopefully start filming this fall … though most of that is going to be tied to what happens within this current health crisis.

