Did Miki Suto, Joey Chestnut win 2020 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest?

It’s still hard to figure out whether or not ESPN’s broadcast of the contest is serious. You’ve got them comparing Miki Suto and Joey Chestnut to the most legendary winners of all time, you have people shouting at the contestants while wearing masks, and also people bringing more hot dogs wearing personal protective equipment. About halfway through watching Suto eat in the women’s division, the announces randomly started talking about Tom Brady.

But hey, it’s a Fourth of July tradition, and one that is probably not going away anytime soon.

It goes without saying that Suto was going to win the women’s portion of the contest — she got off to such a huge lead that it was going to be impossible for anyone to overcome her. The real question here is whether or not she was going to be able to beat a personal record. She did that, and with 48 and a half hot dogs, she now has devoured more of them than any woman in the history of this competition. She claimed that the condensed lead-up to the competition, plus an extended training period, led to her being prepared for this.

As for the men, it was once again inevitable that Joey Chestnut was going to end. The big question with him was rather simple: How many was he going to be able to down? Was he able to break a record? In the end, yes! He was able to take down 75 hot dogs, which is another world record for him.

This entire competition was ridiculous, but it always is ridiculous. Yet, it does serve as an odd bit of escapism for a lot of people out there looking for something a little bit different to enjoy on this holiday weekend.

What did you think about the broadcast of the 2020 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest?

