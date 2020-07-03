Shark Tank revisited: UnbuckleMe, ABii, Proven, Tanoshi







On tonight’s new episode of Shark Tank, are all going to be in the spotlight once more. This is an episode that originally aired back in May, so because of that, there’s not going to be that much time to have substantial updates on how these entrepreneurs are doing. Yet, and as we often do in our Revisited series, we’re going to give it a good shot!

As always with these pieces, let’s start off by giving you the full synopsis for this episode — then, we’ll get to the updates!

“1114” – A mother and daughter from Houston, Texas, demonstrate their portable gadget designed as a solution to safely and quickly get children in and out of a car. A tech-savvy trio from San Francisco, California, pitches their lower-cost computer for kids to make technology accessible to more people. Another entrepreneur from San Francisco tries to sell the Sharks on a data-driven approach to personalized skincare with her product line. A computer scientist and engineer from Columbia, South Carolina, shares a device created to bring a robot revolution to children’s education on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, JULY 3 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/6/20)

UnbuckleMe – The idea behind the product is rather simple: A way to make it easier for parents to unbuckle car seats! They got a deal from Mark and Lori in the Tank and we understand why, given that this is such an easy, functional production that should appeal to a lot of people out there. Its website is clean and they have a lot of products in stock.

ABii – Since the first appearance in the Tank (where it left without a deal), we get the sense that the company is pushing further to an at-home market and parents — which does make some sense, given that people are going to be learning from home for the foreseeable future. It still feels like this is a product in its early stages, but there are a lot of positive reasons why it should be considered by parents. It’s robotics for good!

Proven – Like with ABii, this is one of those products that can still fare well in a time like this. Personalized skincare without leaving your house has to be appealing, and we still think that the website is set up very well and it’s easy to understand. Even if Shark Tank didn’t necessarily work out in the company’s favor, it may not matter much when the dust settles.

Tanoshi – The line of computers for kids managed to get a deal in the Tank thanks to Daymond John, and we’ve got a feeling that they are going to have a bright future! Kids need computers in times like these, and they offer an affordable alternative that can also help make computing fun.

