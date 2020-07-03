Stargirl episode 10 spoilers: A first look at ‘Brainwave Jr.’







One of the things that we’re seeing with Stargirl throughout this season is a real focus on introducing characters over time. There are SO many people within this universe who are important and, because of that, there’s a real deliberate effort to not rush things along. They waited for weeks to give us a proper introduction to Shiv, but at this point it feels clear that this was a good decision to make.

Now, the same can be said for Brainwave / Brainwave Jr. These two episodes are going to be airing right next to each other, with “Brainwave Jr.” airing on July 21. This could bring about the younger edition of this character, and also create a lot of chaos within the new Justice Society of America. It’s clear at this point that Stargirl, Dr. Mid-Nite, Wildcat, and Hourman all have quite a bit of work to do in order to become the heroes we want them to be.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, we simply suggest that you check out the full Stargirl episode 10 synopsis (via SpoilerTV) below:

LET ME START AT THE BEGINNING — As Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) hones his newfound skills, uncovered secrets from his family’s past force him to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick’s (Cameron Gellman) latest plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA. Finally, tensions between Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) force her to revisit her own past.

After this episode, there are only a few left until the end of the season … and that probably means that there will be a lot of momentum built up here. One thing we should note is that the title for episode 11 seems to be “Shining Knight,” which does a lot when it comes to supporting the theories that this character could actually be the janitor at school.

