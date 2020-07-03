The Flash, Supergirl, Stargirl posters edited with pro-mask message







Wear a mask. This is a statement that has been uttered by millions over the past several weeks, and we’re seeing more and more people do what they can to encourage others to get on board. We know that there are a lot of people out there trying to make it into a political issue, but we really don’t think that it is. What’s a minor inconvenience when you can end up helping yourself and others? It’s barely even a sacrifice, and it’s certainly well worth it.

Anyhow, young people are often those who need the most encouraging, given that there is sometimes that feeling of invincibility or naivete that comes with being of a certain age. That’s why it’s great to see Warner Bros. TV doing something in order to get the message out there. If you look below, you can see the studio using posters from Supergirl, The Flash, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow to show the main characters wearing masks. Superheroes always try to look after their communities — why can’t we?

We know that there are people bummed-out about Legends of Tomorrow being snubbed in their poster series here, and it’s honestly the most on-brand thing ever. Yet, we don’t want to get too sidetracked away from the importance of the central message here.

Of the shows mentioned by Warner Bros., both The Flash and Supergirl were forced to shut down production early due to the global health crisis. The Flash will supposedly kick off filming for season 7 a little bit later this summer, and we hope that Black Lightning and Stargirl will be able to do something more by the end of the year. Stargirl still hasn’t been renewed for another season as of yet. Supergirl may take its time before coming back to work, as star Melissa Benoist is currently expecting a baby.

What do you think about this “super” promotion from Warner Bros. TV?

(Photo: The CW.)

Some masks hide identities. Some masks save lives. If you must go out, be a superhero. Please wear a mask, for your safety and the health of others. #ShowUsYourMask #ShowUsYourSuperMask #ConnectedTogether (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/ud49XZiMay — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) July 2, 2020

