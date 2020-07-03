America’s Got Talent: Michael Yo reveals post-audition health battle







Earlier this week, Michael Yo was one of the contestants who auditioned on America’s Got Talent without an audience. He was talented and funny enough to advance as a comedian, but what he didn’t realize was the challenge that was going to be following him after the fact.

At the time of Yo’s audition, we were in the beginning stages of the global health crisis that has since shut down all productions. Just days later, Michael himself found himself fighting for his life after testing positive for the virus and pneumonia. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the former entertainment news host and interviewer had the following to say:

“Let me tell you, back then when I shot my episode [of AGT], I looked at the day I shot the episode, there was less than 20 deaths and there were less than 2,000 cases in the United States. So we were still trying to figure it out … Then, a week later I get corona.

“I go, ‘Doc, am I gonna make it?’ He goes, ‘It’s going to go good, or really, really bad, and we won’t know for two days. And your wife can’t come, no family members can see you, so make sure you text them. Make sure you call them, because they can’t come.'”

Michael revealed that he had many moments after the fact where he thought he would die, and he even wrote out messages to his family just in case. It’s a devastating battle that he has gone through, but we’re sure that he is very well aware of the purpose of laughter to help someone through pain. He has an opportunity to use his craft to entertain, but also educate and encourage people to wear masks and do what they can to help himself and others. We’re certainly going to be rooting for him — we were even before his health struggle was revealed.

