The Baby-Sitters Club season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Is there a good chance of The Baby-Sitters Club season 2 coming to Netflix? Should you have optimism for it?

Let’s go ahead and kick this article off with the official news … or rather, a lack thereof. For the time being, Netflix has not confirmed anything when it comes to the show’s future, though we do very much remain hopeful for it.

One of the biggest things that this show has going for it is nostalgia. There are probably a ton of readers out there who, like us, saw the books become a major part of the cultural zeitgeist in the 1990’s. These are people who probably wished there was a show like this on the air when they were a kid. Now, they’re old enough to potentially watch this show with their own kids or other nostalgia-loving friends and family members. There is certainly more source material out there to adapt and play around with.

In the end, though, we think that the show’s season 2 renewal hopes will be based entirely on viewership — if people find the show and, beyond just that, if they watch it from start to finish. Netflix will need to see some actual data that proves viewers out there are interested in seeing more of the show, and that there is also room for growth. We’re optimistic, especially given that there are not a lot of new programming options for this demographic out there at the moment. We just don’t want to guarantee anything since Netflix does have a tendency to cancel a lot of stuff. Many of their series these days are lucky to even get three or four seasons.

The best advice that we can give for now is to watch season 1, enjoy it, and then wait and see what happens. Odds are, Netflix will make a firm decision on The Baby-Sitters Club by the time we get around to fall. Due to the global health crisis plus a need for new scripts, it will probably take some time before production begins.

Do you want to see The Baby-Sitters Club season 2 happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on all things TV. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







