CBS All Access makes The Good Fight season 4 premiere free online







Just in case you needed an incentive to get invested into The Good Fight season 4, CBS All Access is making it easy.

Today, the streaming service has made the first episode of the season (which premiered earlier this year) free online as a part of their For Your Consideration – Emmy promotional push. You can watch it in its entirety over here, with a warning for strong language. This premiere episode is intense, funny-at-times, and also shockingly topical. Given some recent headlines, especially when it comes to Epstein, the entire fourth season feels rather relevant at the moment.

The Good Fight season 4 is certainly in a bizarre place right now. The season, like so many others across the television board, was forced to wrap early due to the global health crisis. Yet, we’ve also learned recently that both Delroy Lindo and Cush Jumbo are going to be leaving the show; that means that we’ll have to hope they are available to come back and finish their previously-planned arcs in season 5, as there were episodes written in advance for season 4 that are still waiting to be filmed.

All in all, let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best with some of that. While it may be a little weird to watch the season 4 premiere of The Good Fight before seeing any other episodes, maybe it will inspire some folks out there to watch from the beginning. Maybe not everyone has a taste for biting satire, legal drama, and discussions of super-current events and conspiracies. If you do, though, we really think that it is worth the journey. It’s not exactly the show that we thought that it was going to be as a spin-off of The Good Wife, but that is not necessarily a bad thing.

Related News – Check out more scoop from the end of season 4

Have you see The Good Fight season 4, and if so, what did you make of it?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS All Access.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







