The Good Fight season 4 finale: Did we learn about Memo 618?







. … very strange. The mystery of Epstein’s death was a big part of it, as was the spiraling nature of conspiracy.

So what sort of lasting message was the show trying to present by the end of this? It’s that crazy things can in fact happen — but often not in the way you would expect. Remember that the show is purely fictional, but in this world it turns out that Epstein did take his own life behind bars. Yet, they also revealed at the end that he had his brain and also a certain male organ cryogenically frozen. That’s something that you’re going to be left to think about … even if you really don’t want to think about it at all. (We’re gonna try to get that image out of our head as fast as humanly possible.)

So while we did get a shocking end to this story, another still is very much dangling out there: Memo 618. So much of the season was promoted around it and yet, we never get to the point where there is an answer. We’re going to have more of this presumably in season 5, given that there were plans to give us answers on the memo before filming was forced to shut down during the health crisis.

Like with many other series out there at the moment, what we can say about The Good Fight at the moment is that it did its best with the difficult hand that it was dealt. There was no real way for the show to actually get to every single story that it wanted to tell, but it did at least do its best to at least present some shocking elements and leave you with something to discuss. We’re going to be waiting a long time for closure, so that is very much a good thing.

