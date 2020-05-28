The Good Fight season 5 premiere date hopes on CBS All Access







Following today’s finale, isn’t it time to talk about potential The Good Fight season 5 premiere dates? We like to imagine so!

Of course, we should kick off this article with a reminder that the CBS All Access series has been officially renewed already — you are going to see another batch of episodes eventually! It’s mostly just a matter of when they are going to premiere, and that is something that is pretty impossible to predict at the moment.

As the vast majority of you surely know, we are in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis. It’s the reason why season 4 is ending in the super-abrupt way that it is, and it does raise questions aplenty about where the series goes from here. There were plans for more episodes, so are those picked up for season 5, or does the story change altogether? Some of this may depend heavily on how much the writers want to address matters that are going on in the real world.

We don’t anticipate season 5 premiering until at least 2021, and the question of when within that window is going to raise questions in itself. There is a lot that has to be determined, starting with when it is going to be safe for everyone to film again in New York City and the surrounding area. We don’t see that happening until at least the fall, but Robert and Michelle King are going to need time, alongside the writers, to get together the proper stories.

So rest assured, The Good Fight will keep fighting the good fight. You may just be stuck waiting for quite a long time before you get some of the results you so dearly want. Still, patience is a virtue, and we think so many viewers out there understand the situation that most TV shows are currently in.

