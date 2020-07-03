Hanna season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Amazon? The latest







Is there a Hanna season 3 renewal over at Amazon? Is that something to have super-high hopes for? Within this piece, we’re going to break all of that down in honor of the second season premiering today.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and answer the key question at the heart of this article — there is no official renewal as of yet. Are we cautiously optimistic? Sure, mostly due to the fact that this is one of Amazon’s signature shows right now and they are really trying to build up as big of a roster as possible. One of the only ways to turn series into success stories is to develop a loyal following. Amazon subscribers need to know that they aren’t going to cancel their shows all of the time. Plus, they can also set themselves up as a nice alternative to Netflix — just remember the sort of regularity that we often see shows canceled over there.

As with all major streaming outlets, we’re sure that Amazon will look at the totality of Hanna season 2 viewership before rendering a final verdict. They will want to see how many people watched the season from start to finish, especially within a short period of time. If there are a ton of people out there who check it out and finish the season before this holiday weekend, that signifies demand. These are probably viewers who will come back for another season.

We expect official news on a Hanna season 3 to come at some point before the end of the summer. Amazon shouldn’t want to keep people waiting forever, but we also imagine that there is no immediate hurry to announce anything, either. Since nobody can film anything for the time being, they can just ensure that they set everything up properly now and give the writers plenty of time to make the scripts as great as possible.

