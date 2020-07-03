Greenleaf season 5 star promises closure in final episodes







We know that there are a lot of people sad to see Greenleaf end its run on OWN and trust us when we say we’re right there with you. This has been an incredible ride over the past few years and it’s been a real bummer to see it end.

Yet, the good news is that there is no abrupt ending to the story. There’s no final cliffhanger that will cause you to scream at your television. You’re going to have a chance to see a little bit of closure with a number of central characters — sure, there may be a spin-off coming, but the story of Greenleaf itself will come to a close.

Speaking about the end of the show in a new interview with the NY Post, here is some of what Lynn Whitfield (Lady Mae) has to say:

“I think it’s so unfair to people to who’ve been so supportive [when a show gets canceled] … If somebody loves you through something, you need to love them back through it. We won’t leave our fans hanging.”

Our hope is that within the final episodes of Blindspot, we’re going to have a chance to see some sort of happily-ever-after when it comes to Lady Mae and Bishop. Sure, we don’t think that it will be perfect, but very few things when it comes to this show are. We also are hoping that we’re going to have a chance to see these two work to build a new church for themselves. It doesn’t have to be Cavalry. Instead, it could be a fresh start.

