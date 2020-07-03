Katy Keene canceled at The CW; season 2 could happen elsewhere







After just one year on The CW, it appears as though it’s curtains for Katy Keene … unless someone else steps in and gives the show a home.

Tonight, the network canceled the Lucy Hale drama, with poor live ratings being the apparent reason why. The Riverdale spin-off failed to get a whole lot of traction going, and we imagine that one of the big problems was just that Keene doesn’t have the same audience as a number of characters within the Archie Comics universe.

It’s still somewhat surprising in general to see The CW cancel the show, mostly because they rarely cancel any shows. In general, the network tends to be very much keen (pun intended) on keeping their properties on the air for a while. This is really the only show from the past year on their schedule that was canceled. Most of the others received a proper end, and we know that some additional scripts for the series were ordered.

So is there a hope that a season 2 could still happen elsewhere? It feels that way. HBO Max is the most sensible home for the show, given that episodes are streaming there and they could be eager to pick up more programming in general. This is the sort of acquisition that would allow them to have a little more loyalty right away — though we gotta admit it will be weird having it somewhere unattached to The CW when it and Riverdale are set in the same world. (Of course, you can say that this is already happening given that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is already out there on Netflix.)

