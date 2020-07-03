Big Brother 22: What the ‘production prep’ news could mean







Are we getting closer to Big Brother 22 happening? Maybe in some ways, based on the latest reports. Yet, there is also some evidence that we could be a ways away.

According to Deadline, the CBS show has begun “production prep” — which for us means mostly that they are getting the design together for the house and making sure that things are set up for there to be a season. They note that production is still waiting on union and guild approval in order to have filming, which is a very important step to take.

Remember that for some time now, the #1 concern that we’ve had in relation to Big Brother is the safety of the crew. If you quarantine and get the cast within the house, then you just need to make sure that they are tested and truly sheltered from the outside world. The crew aspect could be a little more complicated and there are a lot of regulations that need to be met. “Production prep” is a pretty vague term — it could mean that most of the design is done, or just that they’re starting up today.

We know the hope is that Big Brother could premiere this summer and there’s a chance at it — yet, with all of the current shutdowns in Southern California, it’s hard to be incredibly optimistic. As noted earlier, there are 99 reasons to do another season but a really big reason not to if they can’t get the safety part of it figured out.

It’s possible that getting the unions on board could be a quick process; yet, it could also take longer than expected and many things have within the world today. It’s frustrating for there to be SO much uncertainty this year, but that’s where we are. There are casting rumors aplenty out there and some of them may be true. Just know everything can turn on a dime this season and to us, what matters most is if we actually get a season. Nobody can answer that just yet.

