Wynonna Earp season 4: Will filming be kicking off again soon?







Wynonna Earp season 4 is going to be premiering on Syfy later this month but, for the sake of this article, we’re looking ahead. Pretty far ahead, actually. Think in terms of the end of the season.

In a new post on Twitter, showrunner Emily Andras noted that she recently pitched the season 4 finale — after all, production will be starting back before too long! The next order of business is just going to be finding out when that is. Early indications are that it will happen later this summer, but a lot of it could come down to regulations within Calgary, where the show films.

In general, we know that some Canadian productions are going to be able to start before some in the United States, where the outbreak has been by and large more severe. There will still be specific guidelines that need to be followed and it’s going to require a lot of patience on the part of everyone. Yet, if the remainder of Wynonna Earp season 4 can be filmed this year, that does raise the possibility that the remaining episodes following this first half could air in early 2021.

For now, this is where we once again give Syfy a round of applause for allowing the first half of the season to air this summer. Not every network is doing that with their shows that were cut off midway through filming. We just think with Wynonna Earp gone for just about two years already, it would have been a tough pill to swallow to have to continue waiting in order to see Wynonna, Waverly, and the rest of the gang back in action.

No matter the restrictions or the story, we’re pretty sure that it is going to be the same exact Wynonna Earp. The style and the tone of the series, after all, are what make it as great as it is.

Sorry I’m late to #InternationalEarpDay but I was excitedly pitching @joshfromsyfy the season four finale — because guess what, we are getting scripts ready to go back into production!! https://t.co/O74tzlVxkd — Emily Andras (@emtothea) July 2, 2020

