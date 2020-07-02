This Is Us star Mandy Moore on playing older Rebecca







Will we see much more of an older Rebecca on This Is Us season 5? It seems feasible, given all of the small teases that the show has given us already of that timeline.

What do we know about her in the far future now? For starters, she’s in her eighties, and it appears as though she’s closing in on her death. She’s been suffering from Alzheimer’s for some time and it feels as though many of her memories could be gone. Randall re-introduced himself when he saw her, and that is a pretty solid indicator of where she is at.

We know that for Mandy Moore, as well, this is not a particularly easy version of the character to play. She is someone who is in a really painful, difficult part of her life and we don’t want to sit here and say that anything is going to get better. Maybe in the future someone will have a cure … but we don’t want to get overly optimistic about something like that on a show that tries to be fairly grounded. We have to more accept where some of these characters are.

In speaking about Rebecca’s state and playing her in the future timeline, here is some of what Mandy Moore had to say to TV Guide:

It’s really heartbreaking and it’s unrecognizable … I think [she] is 82 or 83 [here]. Obviously, going through the later phases of what a disease like Alzheimer’s does to a person is really devastating to think about, sort of lying in the bed, cycling through what her frame of mind may be at that point is — it’s not a fun place to live.

Our feeling is that we’ll at least see Rebecca in this form a couple of times in season 5, though it may not be for a long period of time.

