Yellowstone season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Jimmy meets Mia







Coming up on the Paramount Network this weekend you’re going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 3 episode 3. This episode will bring a whole new flurry of challenges for the Duttons … but at the same time some big moments for some other characters, as well.

Take, for example, a chance to meet a new love interest for Jimmy in Mia. This is someone who first saw him taking part in a previous rodeo, and upon meeting him, she makes it very-much clear that she is interested. Meanwhile, he makes that interest clear back. You can see a little bit more of this now just by watching the new sneak peek over at TV Guide.

So is Mia going to be the one for Jimmy? We gotta say that there is definitely some chemistry that is there almost right away … but that doesn’t mean that this will turn into some sort of full-fledged relationship. There’s also the fear that there is some sort of ulterior motive here, but we say that mostly because Yellowstone is a show where there is always a good bit of plotting and scheming going down. We don’t know what the motive for it would end up being, but go ahead and still color us concerned … but hopeful. We want the best for Jimmy and this feels like it could be a fun storyline.

If nothing else, we do think that this should serve as a fun diversion to everything that is going on with the Duttons finding their land threatened yet again.

