Claws season 4: Is there hope for any sort of happy ending?







As many of you out there may know at this point, you’re going to be waiting for a while still for Claws season 4 to premiere. Filming on the TNT drama was around halfway through before things shut down for the global health crisis, and there is no specific date as to when it will be back.

Yet, there are at least some things that we know about this batch of episodes already — including that it marks the final season. We also would assume that Desna is going to find that there are serious consequences to everything that she has done and everything that has transpired around her. The same goes for all of her friends. Is there any real chance at a happy ending here? It’s possible, but despite its humor, we’ve never felt that Claws is a show out to guarantee happiness. Instead, it’s one that just gives us a chance to see a lot of nuanced stories featuring some rich characters.

One of our favorites on the show is Desna’s brother Dean, played by the incredible Harold Perrineau. We know that he’s had quite a journey already (especially with Virginia), but there is no guarantee as to how it’s going to end for him. Based on what the actor had to say to TVInsider recently, it doesn’t sound like even he for sure knows how things will conclude:

I’ve got to be honest, while I would hope, because I love all the characters… you reap what you sow. I really hope for them to have happy endings. I’m not 100 percent positive that it will. But I certainly have hope for them because I, Harold Perrineau, genuinely love those characters. I really do.

