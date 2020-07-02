The Resident season 4 update: The latest behind-the-scenes tease







Getting new scoop on The Resident season 4 is not easy at the moment, and for a lot of different reasons. For starters, nobody is on set at the moment, and it’s hard to imagine that anyone is going to be for a rather long time still. The health crisis is not exactly getting resolved and you don’t want to put people in a crowded environment until there are enormous precautions in place.

Given the number of people who work on The Resident who have medical backgrounds, we’re at least confident that they will be very cautious in their approach.

Here’s what we can tell you right now — the premiere episode has been written! That is coming from the Instagram post of one Amy Holden Jones, who makes it clear that “Conrad is on the move again.” Who knows precisely what that means? No matter, we’re curious to see how the show is going to tackle everything that is currently before them. We know that it’s a near-impossible challenge since so much has happened since the show has been off the air.

We know that The Resident does often look at some of the flaws that exist within the modern health-care system, but we know that they also spend a good bit of time celebrating some of its heroes. This could be at least in part what some of season 4 is about, as characters like Conrad, Nic, Mina, Devon, and AJ would inevitably do everything within their power in order to ensure that lives are saved.

Our hope right now is that The Resident season 4 will premiere at some point in early 2021 … and we’ll have more news on along the way.

