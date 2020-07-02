NCIS season 18: Should Bishop and Torres address their feelings?







NCIS season 18 is going to have a number of important stories to address, but it goes without saying that they are not going to be able to tackle all of them right away. Just think about what is currently on their plate — they have to film the episodes that are already written, celebrate #400, and then also work to figure out how to address both the current health crisis and every other headline that has come out since the writers room closed for season 17.

With all of this in mind, it feels pretty darn fair to say that the status of Bishop and Torres is not going to be altogether high on the list of things that the show needs to address. We’re not even here to write an article saying that they have to get together this season. We just think that there needs to be some progress.

What sort of progress are we talking about here? Just remember that the last time we really tackled this subject, it was when Torres said that she was like a sister to him. They can’t leave on that, can they? That’s a total non-starter to any relationship and we don’t even think he means it. We need to get to the point where either Nick or Ellie confess how they really feel — and we think it’s better in some ways if it’s Nick, given his frequent attempts to diminish what is actually on his mind. The show has also seemingly set up that he will probably be the one to make the confession.

So what happens after the two admit feelings, or at least one of them does? Bishop has to figure out what she wants, including if she wants to reciprocate in the moment or think about it. Then, they also have to figure out if they want to act on these feelings. There’s a lot of story to be told there.

We’re well-aware of the fact that NCIS is not a romance — because of that, we don’t need to spend a lot of time every episode on their relationship. Yet, a confession of feelings would be perfect for midseason … and then you have time to see where things go from there.

What do you want to see happen for Bishop and Torres on NCIS season 18?

