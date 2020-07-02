The Rookie season 3: Will Harold Perrineau return?







The Rookie season 3 is facing a number of challenges — that much we know for sure. The first order of business is going to be learning when filming is possible amidst this current health crisis. Meanwhile, the next one is going to be seeing how they address real-life headlines involving the police. They have a lot on their plate, especially when you consider the big cliffhanger involving John Nolan. Armstrong proved to be dirty, and it now seems as though Nolan is getting framed for a crime that he did not commit.

So are we going to get a chance in order to see Harold Perrineau return as this character? While we’d imagine that there’s a good chance of it happening, nothing can be said with 100% certainty. In a new interview with TV Insider, here is what the aforementioned actor had to say on the subject:

I know The Rookie is coming back but I’m in a holding pattern because I have no idea [if I will return]. But that was a really good thing to be able to play somebody so neurotypical, even though he wound up being a bad guy.

We think that one of the issues impacting a Perrineau return is the simple subject of filming schedules. The actor is a series regular over on TNT’s Claws, which is not done with production on its final season. In an ordinary world, he would have been able to do both without any sort of scheduling difficulty. However, it’s now clear that we are not living within an ordinary world. The two schedules could conflict and that could lead to some creative challenges.

One way or another, we’re sure that the cliffhanger will be resolved in season 3. Whether or not it happens in a traditional way, however, remains to be seen.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie

What do you want to see when it comes to the future of Harold Perrineau on The Rookie season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







