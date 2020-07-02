Outlander stars Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe take part in Star Force 2







Today, Kevin Mains, Ross Mains, and Brendan O’Rourke have released Star Force 2 — and it’s utterly fantastic. If you needed a laugh today, we highly recommend diving into this world and giving it a try. (You can watch the full video at the bottom of this article.)

If you haven’t seen the first Star Force as of yet, we can sum this up in a rather simple fashion: It’s a virtually-shot, super-low-budget Star Trek inspired space comedy. Everyone is playing characters from the comfort of their own home and it’s super fun. In this edition, you get a chance to see Caitriona Balfe sport multiple different accents while speaking with her Outlander co-star Sam Heughan, who is playing her an Old West Sheriff. You’ve also got Steven Cree, for those of you who want even more of a connection to the Starz drama. James McAvoy and Teresa Palmer are also among the cast for the project.

What Space Force as a series really represents is the creativity of people who are intent on providing entertainment during this difficult time. It doesn’t take itself too seriously and yet, we think that there’s a core following that is going to come out of it. You’re getting a lot out of a short period of time and for the cast, we feel like a big part of the fun here is being able to do something totally different. Just think in terms of all of the dramatic work that Balfe and Heughan do on Outlander — it’s fun to see them in a far more comedic context.

We’ll see if there’s a third edition that shows up down the road — for now, remember that the hope is that Outlander season 6 is going to start filming in Scotland later this year. For more discussion on the future of the series, watch the video below! After you do, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have more insight coming that you don’t want to miss.

