Westworld team developing Fallout TV series for Amazon







Clearly, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy have a thing for making hyper-ambitious TV series. They did it with Westworld, and now they could be doing it again.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan and Joy are working with game studio Bethesda on an adaptation of Fallout, a series of video games set within a post-nuclear world. The games themselves are expansive and open-world, and that’s a part of what makes a series so interesting. Their stories are far from linear, with players having the ability to basically create the character of their choice before allowing them to navigate through the world however they see fit to do so. That’s one of the most entertaining things about them — the freedom. Everyone gets to be their own hero and take their story down a unique and exciting path.

Yet, a TV series could be an interesting offshoot given that it could allow for a further enriching of the world. Of course, it remains to be seen if it would be canon to any particular story from the games or exist solely on its own.

Also, and this is just our own opinion as a gamer, we’d much rather have an Elder Scrolls series if we were going to see one of Bethesda’s franchises adapted over to TV series form. granted, we imagine that it would not be altogether affordable to create a bunch of Argonians and place them within a TV world. Still, the talent involved here is undeniable, and this potential adaptation does suit some of what Amazon is trying to do at the moment — attach themselves to big properties and then hope for the best a lot of them.

While it’s exciting to see a Fallout show in development, remember that it’s going to be a long time before you see anything on the air. We’ll be surprised if we see a show at some point in 2022.

