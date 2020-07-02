The Great renewed by Hulu; The Kominsky Method renewed by Netflix







This morning, a couple of streaming providers went ahead and solidified further the future of some of their series. Within this article, we have great news for both The Great and then also The Kominsky Method!

Let’s start here with the former; The Great has only been on Hulu for a short period of time and yet, it’s clear that the service saw everything that they needed to in order to keep it on the air for a while. We do get it — combining the period and style with the show’s tone was something that was too good to pass up on.

Unfortunately, we can’t say too much about The Great season 2 other than that the hope is that it’s going to launch at some point in 2021. We’ll have a little bit more news on it in due time, though in this era it’s probably more than clear that just about everything is subject to change. You have to be prepared for that.

Meanwhile, over at Netflix they are bringing back the critically-acclaimed comedy The Kominsky Method for a season 3. Yet, they also made it clear that this would be the final season for the series. This can’t be considered a shock, mostly when you think here about the talent and the overall pedigree. This was never meant to be a show that had some ridiculously long run. There’s no indication as to how long season 3 will be, or when it will premiere — the hope is probably 2021, but time will tell with that.

In a statement per Deadline, here is what show executive producer Chuck Lorre had to say on the subject of the renewal:

“The Kominsky Method has been a true passion project for me and it’s been an incredible experience to see the warm response from both audiences and critics. I’m excited to wrap up the story with this final chapter.”

