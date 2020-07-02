Better Call Saul – Emmy campaign continues to win creative points







Let’s face it — at the moment, it is pretty tough to be able to do a cohesive Emmy campaign. People are just focused on other things, and understandably so. We think one of the most effective strategies for marketing within this current climate is to just focus on escapism and give potential voters a reason to smile. Or, if nothing back, cause them to flash back to how they felt when they were watching your show.

With Better Call Saul, they’re doing just about as good of a job at this as anyone. What are they doing that is so effective? We’ve posted already about their fun Bob Odenkirk-led phone-number promotion, and they are continuing to keep that going now.

Meanwhile, we also love what the show is doing to promote Rhea Seehorn right now in their hopes to finally get her an Emmy nomination. We’ve been waiting to see that for a long time, and they are even running quotes featuring Bob Odenkirk reminding everyone of how good she’s been.

The final two episodes especially feel like a tour de force for Seehorn, but what’s great is that you can point towards Odenkirk, Tony Dalton, Jonathan Banks, and Giancarlo Esposito for individual moments where they shined. This was, pound for pound, the best season for performances we’ve seen … and possibly the best show of 2020 to date. It’s at least in their conversation, and we like that AMC and the show’s production studio are doing what they can to keep the attention focused on it in a great way.

