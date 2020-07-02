The 100 season 7 episode 8 promo: First look at prequel pilot







Next week on The 100 season 7 episode 8, we’re diving into an entirely new world … but also one that is set in the past.

There’s a chance that you’ve heard a few things about it already, but “Anaconda” is the backdoor pilot to a potential prequel. It hasn’t been officially ordered as of yet, but it’s meant to be a powerful story of what happened so many years before the present-day era of this show. If you think that The 100 is apocalyptic in some ways, this show is going to ratchet it up to new heights if it gets greenlit.

Through some of “Anaconda” the episode, it feels like a lot of this world will be introduced to Clarke and she will have a chance to bear witness at least some elements of this story. There are a lot of fascinating stories to be told here — and there could be some powerful messages, as well. This entire episode could be somewhat full-circle thematically for The 100. It could tie up a few loose ends while, at the same time, introducing new ones and questions that set up the endgame.

No matter what happens within this episode, though, we may have to wait a little while to learn whether or not the prequel becomes a series. With everything that is going on in the world right now, the last thing that we imagine is that The CW is somehow in a hurry to figure out their future schedule. The earliest that a spin-off would premiere is spring 2021, if not later; they’ve got time to figure this stuff out. They’ll look at the ratings, but then also potentially the creative for whatever this spin-off could ultimately look like.

