





Tonight, The Challenge season 35 delivered a couple of eliminations as we inched ever closer to the final. We had one man and one woman eliminated, and it all came in the form of an intense battle all about knots.

This was a good challenge for this point in the season, mostly due to the fact that it involved physical strength, but also know-how and a little bit of strategy. You had to know how to best untangle the knot, use your strength, and also endure. The first showdown was between Aneesa Ferreira and Bayleigh Dayton, and it couldn’t have been more intense! It felt like Anessa had it at one moment, but in the end, we saw Bayleigh emerge as the ultimate champion. She gets a little bit closer to the finale, while Anessa finds herself gone from the season.

As for the second showdown, Josh Martinez squared off against Kyle Christie — both of them really wanted to be there and compete. Both of these guys really brought it in this showdown, and it was hard to really be able to tell who was going to be able to navigate their way through this in one piece.

The interesting thing about this final showdown was hearing all of this talk about how Josh folds under pressure — maybe that was true in the moment here, but Josh did that on Big Brother. He managed to win that season and no matter what you may think about it, it’s something worth noting. He just couldn’t do it tonight. Kyle won, and Josh was eliminated.

Do we think that Josh and Anessa are going to be back for some other season down the road? It feels pretty clear that they’ll be interested in coming back. We’ll have to wait and see on that, but we know that MTV loves to bring back competitors, time and time again.

