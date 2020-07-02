Greenleaf season 5 episode 3 promo: What is AJ’s secret?







Greenleaf season 5 episode 3 is set to arrive on OWN next week, and this could be an episode stuffed full of some big reveals. Take, for example, getting a chance to learn a little bit more all about AJ and his past.

Want some more Greenleaf video coverage? Then be sure to watch our take on what’s next at the bottom of this article! After you do just that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our series playlist. We’ll have further news coming up.

We’ve known for a while that this character is harboring some sort of deep secret — he’s worked hard to keep his distance from Grace, and it has long felt like there is something bubbling underneath the surface with him. The death of the mystery man led to him attempting to take his own life, so there has to be a connection between the two. Was the deceased party the real AJ? That’s something that has been speculated for a good while. Another possibility is just that the two had a deep connection and a history together — AJ (if he is really the real AJ) may have been trying to protect the mystery man, only for everything to fall apart.

More so than what the secret is, there’s another question we’re left to wonder: Why is he fighting so hard to keep this a secret?

Beyond what is going on with Grace and AJ, we’re also prepared for some secrets involving Bishop Greenleaf’s past to surge right into the forefront. We think that Darryl James’ name is going to be surging to the forefront, and what started as a back-and-forth between Karissa and Jacob could be turning into something so much more.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Greenleaf right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Greenleaf season 5 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: OWN.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







