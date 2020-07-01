When Calls the Heart season 8 filming date reportedly set







You’re going to be waiting for a good while to see When Calls the Heart season 8 premiere on Hallmark Channel. Yet, you won’t be waiting as long to see filming officially kick off.

According to a new report coming in from Global News, the Erin Krakow-led drama series is slated to kick off filming on July 20 in Vancouver. How are they pulling that off so soon? It has a lot to do with the current state of the health crisis in British Columbia. The province has done a good job of keeping its residents safe, so many productions are able to get back to work there easier than they are in California, New York, and other parts of America.

With that being said, there will still be very special regulations in place due to everything that is going on. Expect a good bit of testing, plus restrictions on the number of people on set. We imagine that there will also be fewer scenes that require direct person-to-person contact, and maybe also fewer extras to reduce crowds. These are some simple rules that a lot of productions could be following, and given that many cast members will need to travel to Vancouver, there may also be a quarantine period before hand. Safety matters first and foremost, but there is at least a chance that production can happen and we will have new episodes of When Calls the Heart starting this Christmas.

Of course, the one thing we’d advise you of here is simply this: All dates are fairly tentative. This is one of the most touch-and-go eras in recent history, and there is a good chance that anything and everything can change with the rising and setting of the sun. Be prepared for a lot of change as time goes on…

