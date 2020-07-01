Magnum PI season 3: What’s happening behind the scenes?







For those of you who have been wanting an update on Magnum PI season 3, know that there is some work that is being done. Yet, there’s of course a difference between that and the show actually getting on the air.

In a new post on Twitter this week, the show’s writers room confirmed that they are currently in the process of writing the new season. However, production has yet to kick off — and we can’t imagine there being too much certainty on that in the near future. The reason why is probably obvious to the majority of people out there. While the show’s filming location in Hawaii is in much better shape than other parts of the country, you need to take every possible precaution in order to ensure safety. There will still be a cautious approach to doing business, especially since you have people flying in from other parts of the country to work on it.

We’re sure that we will hear more on production for season 3 in due time, and there’s no real reason to make any rash judgments there on when it will be back. The most important thing is that when Jay Hernandez and the rest of the cast get to location, they have an opportunity to create a show that is as exciting and fun as it was during season 2. We know the scripts will be on-point and the last thing everyone needs is to be constantly looking over their shoulder within this crisis. Safety comes first.

We know that Magnum PI is currently on the CBS schedule for the fall — just remember that “fall” is a fairly relative term. It could mean as early as September or as late as December, and everything is subject to change to begin with.

We are writing Season 3 but have not started production yet. https://t.co/rmuKkaA7Lh — Magnum P.I. Writers (@MagnumWriters) June 30, 2020

