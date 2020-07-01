Blue Bloods season 11: How far behind could filming be?







We know that we’re still many months away from Blue Bloods season 11 coming on CBS — we were before the health crisis even began and now, the wait’s going to be extended a little bit longer. We’ve heard nothing in terms of a specific filming start date and honestly, we’d be surprised if there are any details handed down in an official capacity over the next several weeks. If we’re lucky, maybe production could start in mid-August/early September.

So how far behind would that put the show in production versus years past? We thought it may prove useful to offer at least some historical perspective within this piece. Last year, production kicked off in the middle of July — usually, the show gets back to work in New York City in the second or third week off the month. That’s clearly not going to happen and while CBS has Blue Bloods on their fall schedule, fall does not equal September.

Our determination is that by the time Donnie Wahlberg and company get back to set, they will probably be at least a month two a month and a half behind on where they usually are. How the show compensates for that remains to be seen. They could try to extend the filming window a little bit, but that would probably mean that the end of season 11 would air later than May. Another option they could consider is having a shorter overall episode order — that way, they could stay on a similar production schedule, just with a later start.

We’re sure that some of these answers will become clear when filming actually starts — just remember that if you do love some of your favorite shows and want them back, the best way to help is to stay home, wear a mask, and ensure the safety of your friends and loved ones. The sooner we are all safe, the sooner we can get back to normal life.

