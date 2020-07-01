Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 4 video: Can Pauly, Nikki fix things?







Coming up on Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 4 tomorrow night, you’re going to see Pauly D’s attempt at damage control. We cannot guarantee that it is going to go altogether well for him at all, but we at least give him some credit for trying.

So what’s going on here with him and Nikki? The big problems that the two have stem almost entirely from the past. The breakup that happened on the first season was the most dramatic one that we had a chance to see. It was obvious from the very start of it that there were some hurt feelings there and that it was going to take a really long time for them to be repaired in Vegas. Nikki may still feel used or hurt by what happened.

So why go to Vegas in the first place? Obviously, the allure of fame has to play some role and we’re totally fine with that. Why would you expect anything else? People go on reality TV for a reason and that includes Pauly. Yet, we also do think that Nikki has some leftover feelings for Pauly. Maybe this show is a chance to see if something more is there, but the sneak peek below (per People Magazine) serves as another reminder that Pauly is going to have to be the one to fix things. She’s not going to welcome him back in right away as though nothing ever happened when clearly, he’s still trying to move forward and smooth over the situation. (Clearly, we had to make at least one Situation reference in here.)

We’ll see throughout the episode if something does change for Pauly and Nikki, but we don’t expect it to in a blink of an eye — and that’s with Pauly being as charismatic as he is.

