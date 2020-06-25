Double Shot at Love season 2 episode 4: Pauly D, Nikki’s conflict







The moment that we heard that Nikki was going to be coming back for A Double Shot at Love season 2, it was clear there would be conflict. How could there not be? Her feelings for Pauly D were both very real and very intense — this was not the sort of affection we’re used to seeing from someone on a reality dating show, one where the vast majority of people are simply out for fame. She was legitimately heartbroken when Pauly dumped her and it feels like some of that pain is still going to be there.

In general, it feels a lot like pain from the past is going to be a big part of next week’s season 2 episode 4. Take, for example, everything that is going on in regards to Maria and Vinny. They’ve got a past that at this point is fairly well-documented as well — both on the first season and after the fact. A lot of that is going to be coming up in this episode and we’ll see what happens as a result of it.

Below, CarterMatt has the full synopsis with some other news as to what’s coming up:

Pauly tries to make peace with Nikki but leaves her in tears. Vinny confronts Maria about her past insults. The suite is left reeling after an ill-advised hook up.

The humor in everything with this show is simply this — A Double Shot at Love is set in Las Vegas, a place where everyone loves to “live in the moment” and celebrate great things. Yet, here we’re going to have an episode where everyone seems bogged down. More than likely, they’ll get through it … but there are going to be some bumps in the road along the way.

