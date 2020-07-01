The 100 season 7 episode 7: Lindsey Morgan on ‘The Queen’s Gambit’







The 100 season 7 episode 7 is set to air on The CW tonight, and as some of you know, this hour is exciting! Lindsey Morgan got a chance to make her directorial debut within this episode, and the video below gives you some insight all about putting “The Queen’s Gambit” together.

The video features showrunner Jason Rothenberg, episode writer / supervising producer Miranda Kwok, and Morgan herself talking through what made this episode so exciting. Hearing Morgan talk about her perspective as a director is exciting, as is getting a little bit of scoop as to how this episode works. You get to see a lot of different dynamics play out within the world of Sanctum, and we’ll see some of that play out over time.

This episode is going to give you a “chess match for the ages,” opportunities for heroism, and maybe some resolution to a couple of big mysteries. Morgan seems to be especially excited by the performance of JR Bourne within this episode, who brings a lot of power and excitement to the table. We think that this story will push things forward a little bit, and we’re excited for how it all is going to end up.

We know that for Morgan, this episode was probably her one opportunity to take on a directing gig before the series concludes. We’re sure that The 100 would have loved to do more with her in this capacity if there was another season, but we’re not really looking at a situation where time is on anybody’s side. There’s only so many more stories left but, in the end, it’s possible that this gig is going to lead to a whole lot more coming for the actress down the road. Let’s cross our fingers and hope for more opportunities in due time!

