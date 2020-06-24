The 100 season 7 episode 7 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Queen’s Gambit’







Next week on The 100 season 7 episode 7, the writers are going to deliver more jaw-droppers. Also, fascinating journeys for some of their characters. “The Queen’s Gambit” is going to be a hugely important episode — and not just because Lindsey Morgan is directing. (Of course, that is yet another reason why it’s awesome.)

Over the course of this hour, you’re going to have a chance to see a lot of big developments all across the board. There’s going to be another attempt to try and make Sanctum a little bit better, though we know already that this is not the easiest thing in the world to do. Meanwhile, Octavia, Echo, and Diyoza have their own work cut out for them. They’ve experienced struggles and stories within Bardo in unexpected ways … and nothing with their journey is over. With Morgan directing, we wouldn’t expect there to be too much when it comes to Raven’s story featured here — though it is always possible that this is the series trying to deliberately surprise us.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The 100 season 7 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what’s ahead:

LINDSEY MORGAN DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Emori (guest star Luisa d’Oliveira) tries to heal Sanctum’s old familial wounds while Echo (Tasya Teles), Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) and Diyoza (guest star Ivana Milicevic) struggle with new ones. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Lindsey Morgan, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Lindsey Morgan directed the episode written by Miranda Kwok (#707). Original airdate 7/1/2020.

By the end of this episode, we’re going to be inching closer to the halfway point of the final season. There’s also another slight diversion coming soon, this time in the version of a backdoor spin-off pilot … one that may or may not come to fruition.

