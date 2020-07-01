Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Jesse Williams’ Broadway gig; what it means







Is Jesse Williams going to need to play some more scheduling games when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy season 17? Based on the information right now, that seems to be the case.

According to a report from Deadline, Williams is going to attempt to be a part in the new Broadway presentation of Take Me Out in 2021. That was something that the actor was planning to do earlier this year, but then everything got derailed due to the current health crisis. He will be starring alongside two other familiar TV faces in Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Suits alum Patrick J. Adams.

Does this gig mean that Williams will need to leave the long-running medical drama? Like we said for last season, hardly. Previews are currently set for March 22 leading up to an April premiere, which means that Jesse will be able to take part in at least a big chunk of the season, provided that it gets started in production this year. (Everything is currently up in the air due to the global health crisis.) We think that he could film as much footage in advance as possible, and could even find some ways to travel here and there for additional appearances.

One of the things that we’ve certainly seen over the years with Jesse is an ability to balance multiple projects. He did that masterfully over the past year (it would have been nice to see even more of him on Power), and we’re sure that he can figure that out again if need be. It’s just a chance for him to be even more creatively fulfilled as a performer.

Do you think we’ll be seeing a lot of Jesse Williams still on Grey’s Anatomy season 17?

