America’s Got Talent: Shevon & Jamie Nieto make big announcement







Tonight on America’s Got Talent, all viewers had a chance to hear the story of Jamie and Shevon Nieto leading into her audition.

We love Shevon’s singing — let’s make that very-much clear. Yet, we also want to know just how easy it is to root for these two. They are both Olympians, with Jamie being a high-jumper who found himself paralyzed. Shevon decided to retire after his accident, but the two moved forward and found a positive, inspiring life for themselves.

Want to get some more America’s Got Talent video news right now? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist. We’ll have some more videos throughout the season.

Shevon’s song for Jamie is beautiful — it shows off a different side of herself totally. It’s so rare that you see an athlete be so vulnerable and open and we hope that this encourages other people to do the same thing moving forward. There’s something that is so fulfilling about being able to express yourself like this. We first heard about Shevon through a sneak peek a few days ago, but we’re pretty thrilled that people are getting a chance to hear her tonight.

Really, it’s the original-song part of Shevon’s performance that will make her stand out the most. She’s a great singer, but this is a genuinely memorable song that so many other people will relate to. It’s always so much more personal to hear someone open up themselves like that. We think that she will be a favorite to win, given that America loves Olympians and it’s so easy to root for a lot of them.

Here’s the big challenge for Shevon: Finding a way to progress forward and top what she’s already established.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news and coverage on America’s Got Talent

Are you rooting for Shevon Nieto to win America’s Got Talent?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







