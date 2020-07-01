This Is Us season 5: Who is Sterling K. Brown’s dream casting?







We know that there is a This Is Us season 5 coming, even though you may be waiting for a little while in order to see it on the air. We can’t say when filming will begin just yet, just like it’s pretty impossible to say for sure how the writers are going to address everything that is going on within the real world.

With all of that spelled out, though, one thing feels clear: The actors still have dreams as to who they love to see appear on the show. We’ve seen a lot of great guest stars already, so why not add to the list with some prospective names? In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Justin Hartley made it clear that his dream guest star is none other than Bruce Willis. Meanwhile, Sterling K. Brown had the following to say about wanting to work with Denzel Washington:

Dream beyond dreams… If I was somehow related to Denzel Washington and we had a chance to have the epic scene of all scenes, I could then ascend to heaven a happy man.

Do we think that there will be a lot of big-name guest stars this season? Maybe at some point a little bit later on down the road, but not in the early going. When you think about the current health crisis, that is going to make it pretty unlikely that we get to see a lot of guest stars at all in the early going. We imagine that, at least at first, things are going to be pretty scaled-back.

