Greenleaf season 5 episode 2: What happened to Basie Skanks?







Tonight, Greenleaf season 5 episode 2 chose to drop another big surprise, and this one has every bit to do with Basie Skanks.

We had expected the character, a great foil for a lot of our regulars, to be showing up at some point during the final stretch of episodes. What we didn’t expect, though, was for us to be hit with the news that he was dead at the end of episode 2. What does this mean moving forward? It could shake up the story of Jacob in some interesting ways, but it’s also kind of a bummer since Basie brought so much to the show during the time that he was around.

In true Greenleaf fashion, though, the episode ended before we had a good chance to get any more insight on what is going to happen next. We’re excited to see where things go … and there was a lot of big stuff that happened throughout. Take, for example, getting a chance to see Cal start to clue in Grace on some possible shadiness when it comes to Bob. Meanwhile, we’re very much worried about Bishop Greenleaf. How can you not be after seeing him forget his wedding plans?

If you think back to earlier in the series, we had a chance to learn a little bit about Bishop’s Parkinson’s battle. We know that it can cause memory loss and, in some situations, turn into a form of dementia. We’re very much worried for where this season is going, given that we want to see some of these characters end their story in a far more happy fashion.

