Grey’s Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey uses iconic quote for mask PSA







We know that Grey’s Anatomy no longer has Patrick Dempsey as a part of the show, but it’s nice to see him reference it for a good cause.

Want some other news on Grey’s Anatomy in video form, be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and view our show playlist. We’ll have more updates the moment that they are out there.

If you look at the post below from Patrick’s own Instagram account, you can see him wearing a checkered mask alongside the caption of “it’s a beautiful day to save lives.” This is an iconic Derek quote from the show, and it’s definitely a great way for the actor to get some attention on his message. A little statement can go a long way.

(For those wondering, the design of Dempsey’s mask is likely a reference to him being an avid racer, team member, and enthusiast.)

While Patrick has been gone from the show for quite some time, we do think that Grey’s Anatomy still tries to honor the character here and there. Dempsey himself, meanwhile, has an upcoming show that will premiere on The CW this fall. There’s also another pilot that could be in contention at some point over the next couple of years. It’s really hard to know the precise timing of anything within this health crisis — and that includes for Grey’s Anatomy itself. Filming could start later this summer, but it’s all going to depend on what happens with Los Angeles County. The current state of it is a serious cause for concern for a number of reasons far more important than a TV show.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy

What do you think about Patrick Dempsey’s message, and the delivery?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







