Outlander notes: Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton BTS photos

Take, for example, the photo below from series star Sam Heughan. It features himself alongside Sophie Skelton and Caitriona Balfe, and in the comments both of his co-stars note that they miss being around one another. Outlander requires some really long days out on location; because of this, there is a real bond that forms. They are all friends, and this health crisis has meant one of the longest times that they’ve been apart from each other in years. The show wrapped filming season 5 back in November, so it’s been well over seven months at this point. It also seems like it’s going to be a couple of months still until season 7 begins. (Sure, they can see each other virtually and in a socially-distanced environment, but that’s hardly the same as a day-to-day grind on set.)

Meanwhile, Sophie also posted a message on Instagram today celebrating the birthday of the twins responsible for playing Jemmy! They became an important part of season 5 as the Fraser family continues to expand, and we imagine that there are other important story notes pertaining to them moving forward. For those wondering, shows like Outlander often use twins to play young characters, as it reduces each twin’s total time on set and it makes it easier if one of them is having a difficult day.

Hopefully, we’ll have more positive news on Outlander season 6 before too long … but we’ll have updates at every possible opportunity.

